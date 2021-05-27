Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Chevron backs decision to suspend some Myanmar energy payments

Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said it backed the decision to suspend payments to shareholders in a Myanmar gas pipeline in which it holds a minority stake, as announced by operating company Total (TOTF.PA).

The decision comes at a time the companies are under pressure to take action against the junta that seized power in Myanmar on Feb. 1, since when its forces have killed hundreds of civilians and detained thousands more.

“Chevron condemns the violence and human rights abuses occurring in Myanmar. We stand with the people of Myanmar and the global community in urging for a peaceful resolution that respects the will of the people,” it said in a statement.

