A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Del Mar, California, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

HOUSTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp Chief Executive Mike Wirth said on Wednesday the company prefers to pay dividends to shareholders than use the money to invest in solar and wind power production, due to the low return generated by these renewable fuel projects.

