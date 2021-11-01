Chevron completes maintenance at Wheatstone LNG plant in Australia

The logo of Chevron is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

MELBOURNE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chevron has completed maintenance at its Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Western Australia, a senior company executive said.

The planned maintenance was completed in October after starting in the third quarter of this year, Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber said during an earnings conference call on late Friday.

"We expect to have all five of our Australia trains operating this quarter.. we expect more cargoes," he said.

The Chevron-operated Wheatstone Project consists of two LNG trains with a combined capacity of 8.9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), and a domestic gas plant.

Chevron also operates the three-train Gorgon LNG plant in Western Australia which has a capacity of 15.6 mtpa.

