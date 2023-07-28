Chevron expects annual production at low-end of prior forecast

Companies Chevron Corp Follow

July 28 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Friday that its annual production forecast was near the low-end of its previously estimated range.

The company last year delivered the highest U.S. production in its history at 1.2 million barrels of oil‑equivalent per day (boepd), while forecasting production to be flat or rise 3% from those levels.

For the current quarter, Chevron said it was expecting upstream turnarounds and downtime to reduce production by about 110,000 (boepd).

The oil major also expects Permian basin production in the third quarter to be roughly flat before growing again in the fourth quarter.

Shares of the company fell 2% to $156.11 in trading before the bell.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva

