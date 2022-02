A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Chevron logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) is nearing a $3 billion deal to buy biodiesel maker Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI.O), a Bloomberg News reporter said in a tweet on Friday.

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

