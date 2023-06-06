Chevron produces first gas from Gorgon Stage 2 development off Western Australia















SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Chevron (CVX.N) said on Tuesday it has started producing gas from the Gorgon Stage 2 development project off the coast of Western Australia.

The development expands the existing subsea gas gathering network of the Gorgon Project, which exports liquefied natural gas (LNG) to customers across Asia and produces domestic gas for the Western Australian market, said Chevron in a statement.

The statement added that Gorgon's Stage 2 development involved the installation of 11 additional wells in the Gorgon and Jansz-Io fields and accompanying offshore production pipelines and subsea structures to maintain feed gas supply for the project's gas processing facilities on Barrow Island.

Chevron is a 47% owner and operator of the Gorgon LNG project. It is also co-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, Shell and Japanese utilities Osaka Gas (9532.T), Tokyo Gas (9531.T) and JERA (9501.T)(9502.T).

Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.