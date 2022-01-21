Chevron says it plans to exit from Myanmar gas project

The logo of Chevron Corp is seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. energy major Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Friday it is working on a planned orderly transition leading to an exit from the Yadana gas joint venture in Myanmar.

"In light of circumstances in Myanmar, we have reviewed our interest in the Yadana natural gas project to enable a planned and orderly transition that will lead to an exit from the country," a Chevron spokesperson said in an email.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Florence Tan Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.