Mariano Vela, head of operations of Chevron in Brazil speaks during the 2019 OTC Brasil Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

HOUSTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp. (CVX.N) sees Brazil's pre-salt oil play as a prize asset in which the company sees potential for expansion, the company country chief for Brazil Mariano Vela said on Tuesday during the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston.

Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Marianna Parraga in Houston

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.