Chevron shuts Gorgon LNG train 3 for pipe repairs

FILE PHOTO: A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Del Mar, California, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo/File Photo

SINGAPORE/MELBOURNE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chevron (CVX.N) has shut one of three production trains at its Gorgon LNG plant for piping repairs, a spokesperson said on Friday, adding that the other two were still operating.

"Following the successful repair and restart of Gorgon LNG Train 1, we have undertaken a controlled shutdown of LNG Train 3 to carry out repairs on piping associated with the dehydration unit," the spokesperson said.

Natural gas will continue to be delivered to regional customers and the Western Australian domestic market, she added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.