Chile's SQM posts near five-fold profit jump on higher lithium prices

MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - Chilean miner SQM, the world's No. 2 lithium producer, on Wednesday reported a nearly five-fold rise in profits in the fourth quarter, driven by the rapidly surging price of lithium.

The company reported a net profit of $321.6 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a net profit of $67.0 million in the year-ago quarter and beating the average Refinitiv estimate of $266.44 million. read more

The company just topped its target to sell around 100,000 tonnes of lithium in 2021.

SQM CEO Ricardo Ramos had said in November that the goal was to sell 180,000 tonnes of lithium in 2022 and reiterated that forecast on Wednesday, saying expansions to hit the goal would be "completed in the coming months."

Chile's lithium sector has for years been dominated by SQM and rival Albemarle Corp (ALB.N), but that has recently changed after Chinese carmaker BYD (002594.SZ) and local firm Servicios y Operaciones Mineras del Norte SA won an auction for new lithium contracts.

Incoming Chilean President Gabriel Boric has also said he wants to create a state-owned lithium firm, which could add an additional player to the sector. The Chilean state already owns Codelco , the world's largest copper producer.

Optimism in the global lithium industry has risen significantly, helped by an accelerating global push towards electric vehicles.

