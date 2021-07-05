Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China approves a $55 mln gas pipeline in northern China

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - China approved a natural gas pipelines connecting northern province of Shanxi and Shaanxi, with total investment of 354 million yuan ($54.80 million), the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on Monday.

The 34.2 kilometre (21.3 mile) pipeline, which will be built by Qinjin Natural Gas Co, is designed to have annual gas transmission capacity of 3.3 billion cubic metres and connect Ji county in Shanxi and Yichuan county in Shaanxi.

($1 = 6.4603 Chinese yuan renminbi)

