China asks power grid firms to maximise purchases from renewable projects

A worker inspects solar panels at a solar farm in Dunhuang, 950km (590 miles) northwest of Lanzhou, Gansu Province September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's energy administration has urged power grid firms to maximise the purchase of electricity from renewable projects, to help ease power outages in the country.

Grid firms should prioritise renewable power among other sources when purchasing electricity, the National Energy Administration said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Christopher Cushing

