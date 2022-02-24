China calls on all countries to protect energy security

A coal-burning power plant can be seen behind a factory in the city of Baotou, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that all countries should work together to jointly protect global energy security.

Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was responding to a question at a regular daily briefing on whether China would release energy reserves in response to Russia's attack in Ukraine, which has sent oil prices surging.

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Tom Hogue

