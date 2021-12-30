China calls on state firms to cut energy consumption amid carbon peak goals

Buildings and cars are seen in the haze in downtown Shanghai December 2, 2013. China will launch two new pilot carbon trading schemes this week in Beijing and Shanghai as it strives to cut soaring rates of greenhouse gas, reduce choking smog and determine the best system for a nationwide roll-out. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese centrally owned state firms must cut their energy consumption per 10,000 yuan ($1,570) of output value by 2025 to 15% below their 2020 levels, the state-asset regulator said on Thursday.

State-owned enterprises also have to reduce carbon dioxide emissions per 10,000 yuan of output value by 18% from 2020 levels, also by 2025, the State Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The regulator also said firms' installed proportion of renewable energy power generation should be raised to more than 50%, as part of China's target of having carbon emissions peak before 2030. read more

China, the world's biggest energy consumer, has called for energy-intensive industries like steel, aluminium, cement and oil refining to ensure more than 30% of their production capacity meets tighter energy-efficiency standards by 2025. read more

It cut its coal use to 56.8% of energy consumption at the end of 2020 from around 68% over the last decade and 57.7% a year earlier, while its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of economic growth fell 1% last year.

($1 = 6.3709 Chinese yuan renminbi)

