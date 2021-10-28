China CNOOC's Q3 revenue up 64% on higher prices, output

Logos of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are displayed at a news conference on the company's interim results in Hong Kong, China March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China's offshore oil and gas major CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) said on Thursday its unaudited third-quarter revenue grew 64% to 59.7 billion yuan ($9.33 billion) on higher prices and output.

Realised oil prices jumped 64% to $70.4 per barrel, while gas prices gained 21% to $7.08 per thousand cubic feet.

Total net production rose 9.9% year on year to 144.1 million barrels of oil equivalent, with domestic output up 13% to 100 million boe, as the state major continued to prioritise domestic drilling under a state call to boost supply security.

The domestic output growth came mainly from the Caofeidian 6-4 and Luda 21-2 oilfields as well as its fast expanding onshore unconventional gas fields, the firm said.

Overseas output rose 3.2% year on year, reversing a 4.6% cut a year earlier.

Third-quarter capital spending rose nearly 14% to 20.94 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.3983 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.