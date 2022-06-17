China hikes retail gasoline, diesel prices to new highs
SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - (This June 14 story corrects paragraph 5 to show start of pricing system was 2016, not 2013; clarifies the pricing band)
China will raise retail prices for gasoline and diesel by 390 yuan ($57.91) and 375 yuan per tonne, respectively, effective midnight Tuesday, the National Development and Reform Commission said.
This will bring the retail prices to a new high after a series of hikes earlier this year.
Retail gasoline ceiling prices for the Chinese capital, for example, will rise by about 3.5% to 11,615 yuan ($1,724.68) per tonne, while those for diesel will increase by around 3.7% to 10,510 yuan a tonne.
The prices are for the standard gasoline and diesel that meets the most stringent National 6 specifications.
Under China's pricing system since 2016, retail fuel prices are assessed every 10 working days to track global crude oil benchmarks when benchmark prices move between $40 and $130. Prices move more modestly once global crude prices breach $80, and outside the $40-$130 band, prices do not change or only move marginally.
($1 = 6.7346 Chinese yuan renminbi)
