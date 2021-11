SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China has issued a new batch of one million tonnes in quotas for low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) export and 1.579 million tonnes for other refined fuels for the rest of 2021, according to a trading source and a document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

