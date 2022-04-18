China March aluminium imports down 4.6% y/y amid high overseas prices

A worker checks aluminium rolls at a warehouse inside an industrial park in Binzhou, Shandong province, China April 7, 2018. Picture taken April 7, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China's aluminium imports fell 4.6% in March from the same month a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday, slipping below 200,000 tonnes amid fast-rising overseas prices.

The country brought in 197,134 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and products - including primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium - last month, down from 206,556 tonnes in March 2021, according to the customs agency.

In the first quarter of the year, China imported 533,136 tonnes of the metal, plunging 19% on an annual basis, customs data showed. But the value of aluminium imports in March and January-March rose 16% and 2.4% respectively despite falling shipments by volume, according to the official data.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Aluminium prices in overseas market are higher than China now, as some foreign producers had been cutting output since late 2021 amid higher energy prices," said Shen Lingyan, an analyst with Antaike consultancy, speaking before the data was released.

In comparison, China's unwrought aluminium and aluminium products exports jumped 34% in March from the same month a year earlier to 594,361 tonnes, the customs data showed.

Its imports of bauxite, the main ore source of aluminium, came in at 11.7 million tonnes last month, an increase of 16% year-on-year.

January-March bauxite imports were up 20% from same period in 2021 to 32.67 million tonnes, customs said.

($1 = 6.3721 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Additional reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.