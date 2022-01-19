China punishes PetroChina for irregular trading of imported oil

A PetroChina petrol station is pictured in Beijing, China, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China has punished PetroChina Fuel Oil Co Ltd for irregular trading of imported crude oil, the state planner said on Wednesday.

PetroChina Fuel Oil's irregular trade of imported crude oil totaled 179.5 million tonnes over the years, the National Development and Reform Commission said in statement on its website.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely

