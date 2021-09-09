China to auction off state crude oil reserves for first time

Refinery plants of Chambroad Petrochemicals are seen in Boxing, Shandong Province, China, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Meng Meng/File Photo

BEIJING, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's state reserves administration on Thursday said it would, for the first time, release crude oil reserves to the market via public auction to ease raw material price pressure on domestic refiners and chemical companies.

The release, which will be made in phases, will "better stabilise domestic market supply and demand and effectively guarantee the country's energy security", the National Food and Strategic Reserves administration said in a statement without specifying the volume of crude it would sell.

China, the world's biggest crude oil importer, is famously secretive about its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) and rarely releases information on the amount of oil it holds.

Consultancy Energy Aspects recently estimated that China's SPR sites hold 220 million barrels of crude oil, equivalent to 15 days of demand. read more

The surprise announcement from the reserves administration comes with benchmark Brent crude oil prices up more than 40% this year at about $72.70 a barrel on a rebound in energy demand after a coronavirus-led collapse in 2020.

China's factory gate inflation hit a 13-year high in August, according to official data published on Thursday, driven by soaring raw materials prices despite Beijing's attempts to cool them. read more

China has this year moved to auction state reserves of commodities such as metals, stockpiles of which are being sold off for the first time in more than a decade.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom

