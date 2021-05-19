Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EnergyChina says it will stabilise commodity market, step up trade and stockpiling adjustment

Reuters
2 minute read

China will strengthen management of both supply and demand sides to curb "unreasonable" increases in commodity prices and prevent the pass-through to consumers, the country's cabinetsaid on Wednesday, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV.

Prices for commodities such as steel, iron ore and copper have surged this year fueled by post-lockdown recoveries and easing liquidity globally.

China will step up adjustments on the trade and stockpiling of commodities and reinforce inspections on both spot and futures market, CCTV reported the cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

It will strictly crack down malicious trading and inspect behaviours that bid up prices, the cabinet said.

The country also urged coal producers to boost production "in the premise of ensuring safety" to meet peak demand in summer, the cabinet said.

China will maintain stable monetary policy and keep yuan exchange rates basically steady, according to the cabinet.

The cabinet said China will help small and micro firms to cope with production and operation difficulties amid rising costs.

"(China) will implement tax reduction or exemption for small and micro companies... strengthen relending, rediscouting and guide banks to expand credit loans," the state media report said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 11:32 AM UTCAsia snubs IEA's call to stop new fossil fuel investments

Asian energy officials on Wednesday disputed the International Energy Agency's (IEA) call for no new oil, natural gas and coal investments for the world to be able to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, viewing that approach as too narrow.

EnergyNord Stream 2 sanctions waivers could aid Russia-U.S. ties, Moscow says
EnergyBP, Eni in talks to merge Angolan oil and gas businesses
EnergyOil prices fall on rising COVID-19 infections in Asia, inflation fears
EnergyU.S. to waive sanctions on firm, CEO behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline -source