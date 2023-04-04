China seeks climate change, new energy cooperation with Australia's BHP - foreign ministry















BEIJING, April 4 (Reuters) - China hopes Australian miner BHP (BHP.AX) will tap potential for cooperation in emerging areas such as climate change and new energy, while carrying out more mutually beneficial projects, according to a foreign ministry statement on Tuesday.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng made the remarks during a meeting with BHP CEO Mike Henry on March 27, the ministry said.

Xie also expressed hope that BHP will contribute more to the improvement of China-Australia relations, according to the statement.

The meeting comes amid a diplomatic thaw between Beijing and Canberra years after ties deteriorated amid questions over the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic and trade restrictions.

BHP announced last month that it signed memorandums of understanding with two Chinese copper producers to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency in the smelting and refining processes.

The global miner also reached an agreement with Chinese steel company HBIS Group Co Ltd (000709.SZ) to trial carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies.

