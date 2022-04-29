China speed bump to cap Ukraine-driven oil rally around $100 a barrel

Summary Oil markets could achieve balance by year-end

April 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices could slow their rally this year and hold around $100 a barrel as economic risks and China's COVID lockdowns stall demand and counter supply shortfalls due to the Ukraine war, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

A survey of 34 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $100.16 a barrel this year, a dip from the previous poll's $103.07 consensus, the first downward revision in four months.

The global benchmark has averaged $99.80 per barrel so far this year and was trading around $108.7 on Friday.

The 2022 consensus for U.S. crude was also lowered to $96.21 a barrel from the prior $98.49 forecast.

Worries over economic growth and fuel demand in China, the world's biggest oil importer, increased as its capital Beijing expanded its COVID-19 mass testing, adding to expectations of an imminent lockdown similar to Shanghai's. read more

"COVID-19 is not over yet and especially lower demand by China could have a counter effect. We don't believe that prices will go up much further, albeit the uncertainties of a war are just unpredictable," said Julius Baer analyst Norbert Rücker.

Poll respondents noted that sanctions on Russia's oil exports combined with the possibility of a prolonged war would continue to offer an upside to prices. read more

Morgan Stanley recently raised its third quarter Brent price forecast to $130, citing a "greater deficit" this year due to lower supply from Russia and Iran, which is likely to outweigh short-term demand headwinds.

However, most analysts concurred that the oil market could achieve a balance by the end of this year, with a ramp-up in U.S. shale and OPEC+ production.

IEA lowers global demand forecasts

"We expect a significant supply response in 2022 as OPEC+ countries continue to target crude oil production increases of about 400,000 b/d each month," the Economist Intelligence Unit said. read more

But supply growth could be curtailed by the deteriorating situation in Libya, it added. read more

Meanwhile, the release of strategic reserves by IEA member countries could tame prices and offer temporary relief, analysts said. read more

