Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

China to stop subsidies for new solar power stations, onshore wind projects in 2021

1 minute read

Workers walk at a solar power station in Tongchuan, Shaanxi province, China December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Muyu Xu

China will no longer grant subsidies for new solar power stations, distributed solar projects by commercial users or onshore wind projects from the central government budget in 2021, the state planner said in a statement on Friday.

Electricity generated from the new projects will be sold at local benchmark coal-fired power prices or at market prices, the statement said.

The new rule will take effective from Aug. 1.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · June 10, 2021 · 4:29 AM UTCCEOs and investors push world leaders for stronger climate action

A group of 79 company bosses and investors managing $41 trillion issued separate calls on Thursday for world leaders to accelerate action on climate change by enacting more ambitious policies in areas including carbon pricing.

Sustainable BusinessAirbus, Air France want EU green funds used for jet incentives - documents
Sustainable BusinessUK's Prince Charles says private sector needed to stand chance of solving climate crisis
Sustainable BusinessVolkswagen U.S. CEO meets with EPA administrator on EVs
Sustainable BusinessChina to stop subsidies for new solar power stations, onshore wind projects in 2021