Energy
China tells energy firms to raise output to keep homes warm in winter
BEIJING, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has told coal and natural gas companies to increase their output to ensure the country has sufficient energy supplies to keep homes warm during winter, the regulator said on Sunday.
The NEA said the meetings had taken place during Sept. 23-25 and that it had also held talks with oil and pipeline companies as part of the same energy supply push.
Industrial production in several Chinese provinces has been hit by power supply shortages, according to media reports.
The People's Daily state media outlet reported on Sunday that a power shortage in the northeastern province of Liaoning was at a "severe level", partly due to declining wind power.
