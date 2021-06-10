Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China Three Gorges to enter in Spain electricity retail market, Cinco Dias reports

Workers install solar panels at a floating solar plant developed by China's Three Gorges Group, in Huainan, Anhui province, China December 11, 2017. Picture taken December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

China's state-owned energy and infrastructure giant China Three Gorges is planning a foray into the Spanish electricity retail market, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unidentified financial sources.

The company seeks to buy an independent retailer already operating in Spain, the newspaper said.

China Three Georges entered Spain in August 2020 when it announced the acquisition of 13 Spanish solar plants built by Madrid-based renewables firm X-Elio.

The European unit of China Three Gorges in Luxembourg did not reply to an email seeking immediate comment.

