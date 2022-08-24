1 minute read
China warns against monopolies, hoarding in photovoltaic industry
Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry issued a notice on Wednesday on promoting the coordinated development of the country's photovoltaic industry, warning against market monopolies and encouraging development of power and storage projects.
The ministry also cautioned against hoarding and reselling materials and resources within the industry.
Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
