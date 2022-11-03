China's 2022 gas consumption likely to post first fall in 20 years - PetroChina official

Companies PetroChina Co Ltd Follow















SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's 2022 natural gas consumption is likely to post the first decline in two decades, an official with state-owned PetroChina told a conference on Thursday.

Demand for gas this winter is seen at between 187 billion cubic metres (bcm) and 190 bcm, said Li Wei, responsible for gas marketing at the company.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Writing by Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











