1 minute read
China's CNOOC aims for peak carbon emissions by 2028
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chinese offshore oil and gas major CNOOC (0883.HK), said on Friday that it aims for its carbon emissions to peak by 2028 and be carbon neutral by 2050.
The state oil major also expects its annual domestic crude oil production to reach 60 million tonnes and natural gas output to reach 35 billion cubic meters by 2025.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.