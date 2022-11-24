China's CNOOC pays Petrobras $1.9 bln for production sharing deal at Brazil's Buzios field

The logo of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is seen at its booth during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's state oil firm Petrobras said on Thursday it received 10.3 billion reais ($1.9 billion) from Chinese oil and gas major CNOOC (0883.HK), a payment for a 5% stake in a production sharing agreement at the Buzios oil field.

With this transaction, Petrobras said it will hold an 85% stake while CNOOC's Brazilian unit CBPL will hold 10% and the CNODC Brasil Petroleo e Gas (CNODC) will hold 5%.

Petrobras will hold a 88.99% stake in the Buzios shared deposit, while CBPL will hold 7.34% and CNODC 3.67%, it said it a securities filing.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland

