Skip to main content

Energy

China's CNOOC seeks to raise $5.4 bln on Shanghai bourse to fund projects

1 minute read

The company logo of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China's state-run offshore oil and gas major CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) said it plans to raise up to 35 billion yuan ($5.41 billion) in a new share issue on the Shanghai stock exchange to fund several key oil and gas projects.

The domestic fund-raising plan came as U.S. sanctions on CNOOC has forced global investors to exit or scale back investing in the firm.

CNOOC plans to issue no more than 2.6 billion shares in the Chinese currency, or about 5.82% of company's share capital. , the firm said in a filing to the Hongkong stock exchange late on Sunday.

The funds will be used to finance key projects such as Payara oilfield in Guyana, its first wholely-owned deepwater gas project Lingshui 17-2 and oilfield Liuhua 11-1/4-1, both in the South China Sea.

($1 = 6.4662 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 2:38 AM UTC

Oil gains for fifth day amid supply constraints

Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day on Monday with Brent heading for $80 amid supply concerns as parts of the world sees demand pick up with the easing of pandemic conditions.

Energy
EEX bourse prices power for up to 10 years to help push renewables roll-out
Energy
Europe needs long-term energy plan, Eni CEO says
Energy
Quad nations to focus on clean-energy supply chain, says Australia PM
Energy
China tells energy firms to raise output to keep homes warm in winter