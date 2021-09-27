China's CNOOC seeks to raise $5.4 bln on Shanghai bourse to fund projects

The company logo of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China's state-run offshore oil and gas major CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) said it plans to raise up to 35 billion yuan ($5.41 billion) in a new share issue on the Shanghai stock exchange to fund several key oil and gas projects.

The domestic fund-raising plan came as U.S. sanctions on CNOOC has forced global investors to exit or scale back investing in the firm.

CNOOC plans to issue no more than 2.6 billion shares in the Chinese currency, or about 5.82% of company's share capital. , the firm said in a filing to the Hongkong stock exchange late on Sunday.

The funds will be used to finance key projects such as Payara oilfield in Guyana, its first wholely-owned deepwater gas project Lingshui 17-2 and oilfield Liuhua 11-1/4-1, both in the South China Sea.

($1 = 6.4662 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kim Coghill

