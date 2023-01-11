China's CNOOC targets record oil, gas output for 2023, 8% above 2022

Companies CNOOC Ltd Follow















SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK), has set its 2023 production target at a record 650 million to 660 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), about 8% above last year's goal.

The state-controlled offshore oil and gas company produced about 620 million boe last year, exceeding its goal of 600-610 million boe, CNOOC said on Wednesday in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange outlining its annual strategic outlook.

CNOOC plans capital spending this year of 100 billion to 110 billion yuan ($16 billion), compared with last year's 100 billion yuan.

The company expects to launch production at nine new projects this year, including domestic fields Bozhong 19-6 in the Bohai Bay basin and Lufeng 12-3 in the Pearl River Mouth basin, and global projects like Mero 2 in Brazil and Payara in Guyana.

($1 = 6.7738 Chinese yuan renminbi)

