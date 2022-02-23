China's CNPC gets first oil drilling contract at Ecuador's Ishpingo field -energy min

A woman walks past the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) booth during the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

HOUSTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The first contract for well drilling at the key Ishpingo oilfield in Ecuador's Yasuni National Park has been awarded to China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), energy minister Juan Carlos Bermeo told Reuters on Wednesday.

The South American country, which is pushing legal reforms to win private investment, also expects in coming weeks to start negotiations to migrate existing oil contracts to profit sharing agreements. Ecuador also is searching for a company to take on operations at its Esmeraldas refinery and offering several oil and gas blocks through auctions, he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marianna Parraga

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.