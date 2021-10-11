China's ENN says signs long-term deal with U.S. Cheniere Energy

Workers remove snow at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility of ENN Group in Changsha, Hunan province, China December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China's ENN Group (600803.SS) said on Monday it has signed a 13-year long-term deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Cheniere Energy from the United States.

The deal, which starts in July, 2022, is for 900,000 tonnes of LNG a year and was purchased on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the company said on Monday.

The company said this is its first LNG contract priced over the U.S. Henry Hub futures index.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Jessica Jaganathan

