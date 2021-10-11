Energy
China's ENN says signs long-term deal with U.S. Cheniere Energy
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China's ENN Group (600803.SS) said on Monday it has signed a 13-year long-term deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Cheniere Energy from the United States.
The deal, which starts in July, 2022, is for 900,000 tonnes of LNG a year and was purchased on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the company said on Monday.
The company said this is its first LNG contract priced over the U.S. Henry Hub futures index.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.