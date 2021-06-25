Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China's first solo-operated deepwater gas field starts production

Men wearing face masks walk past a sign of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) outside its headquarters in Beijing, China March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/Files

BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - China's first solo-operated deepwater gas field started production on Friday, the country's national offshore producer CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) said.

Shenhai-1, meaning deepsea, is expected to produce up to 3.39 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas every year, or roughly 2% of China's total gas output, the energy major said on its official Weibo account.

The deepsea gas project, built in the Lingshui 17-2 gas field in the South China Seas, will bring CNOOC's total gas production capacity in the sea area to more than 13 billion cubic meters annually, according to the company.

Shenhai-1 is part of CNOOC's plan to significantly increase its gas output to cut carbon emissions and help Beijing's climate goals. read more

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Aditya Soni

