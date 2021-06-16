China's giant Wudongde hydro project put into full operation

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - China's massive Wudongde hydropower plant started generating power from the last of its series of 12 generators on Wednesday, marking the full completion of the costly and controversial giant dam on the upper reaches of the Yangtze river.

China Three Gorges Corp, the state-owned firm in charge of the project, completed 72 hours of test operations at the 12th generator at the Wudongde plant and sent electricity to the southern China power grid, state-run China Energy News reported.

The 120 billion yuan ($18.76 billion) plant, built near the provincial border of Yunnan and Sichuan on the Jinsha river has a total installed capacity of 10.2 gigawatts and started delivering electricity a year ago. []

Its 270-metre high dam is one of the tallest in the world, dwarfing the one at the Three Gorges project around 950 kilometres (590 miles) to the east, which stands at 181 metres.

Environmentalists say these massive dams have caused irreparable damage to the region's already fragile environment, but the government insists any negative aspects are outweighed by the benefits of clean power, easier navigation and more effective flood control.

($1 = 6.3970 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.