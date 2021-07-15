Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Energy

China's June crude oil runs hit highest on record

Oil tankers are seen at a terminal of Sinopec Yaogang oil depot in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China's crude oil throughput in June rose 5.1% on year to a new high, as more refineries resumed operations after undergoing maintenance.

The country processed 60.82 million tonnes of crude oil last month, or 14.8 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday.

Total throughput during the first half of 2021 reached 353.35 million tonnes, or 15.13 million bpd, up 10.7% from the same period in 2020.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

