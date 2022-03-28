China's Sinopec sees no impairment risk of Russian assets -executive
SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - China's top oil refiner Sinopec Corp sees no immediate risk of impairment of the state-controlled firm's assets in Russia amid the Ukraine crisis, a top company executive said on Monday.
During a call with investors and reporters following its 2021 earnings release, the company also said it achieved 30 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) worth of inventory gains in crude oil and refined fuel over last year.
Separately, the majority state-owned oil and gas major pledged to cut methane emission intensity - a measure of methane emission relative to natural gas throughput - by 50% in 2025 versus 2020 levels.
($1 = 6.3750 Chinese yuan renminbi)
