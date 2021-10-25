Skip to main content

Energy

China's state planner says will probe coal and energy price index providers

1 minute read

A coal-burning power plant can be seen in the city of Baotou, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China's state planner said it will probe coal and energy price index providers for publishing false and manipulated prices, spreading rumours and fabricating indexes, in another measure to cool prices of the fuel amid a power crunch.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on Monday that prices from some consultancies were completely deviating from supply/demand market fundamentals and seriously damaging public interest.

NDRC will check for compliance, will summon index providers and punish irregularities with measures such as suspension of publication or inclusion onto a blacklist.

Reporting by Shivani Singh and Judy Hua; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 4:04 AM UTC

Oil prices extend gains to multi-year highs on tight supply

Oil prices climbed on Monday, extending pre-weekend gains to hit multi-year highs as global supply remained tight amid solid fuel demand in the United States and elsewhere in the world as economies pick up from coronavirus pandemic-induced slumps.

Energy
Exxon calls for carbon price, working on CCS projects across Asia
Energy
Twin peaks: Whether it's supply or demand, oil era heads for crunch time
Energy
Soaring energy prices put spotlight on Europe's draughty buildings
Energy
Woodside to spend over $745 mln on hydrogen, ammonia plant