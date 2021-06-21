Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

China's Tianqi Lithium inches nearer to Australian stake sale close

2 minute read

June 21 (Reuters) - China's Tianqi Lithium (002466.SZ) said on Monday it would close the sale of a stake in its Australian operations by June 30 after winning conditional approval on restructuring from Canberra and agreeing to split a possible tax bill with buyer IGO Ltd (IGO.AX).

Heavily indebted Tianqi, one of the world's top producers of lithium chemicals used in electric-vehicle batteries, is pocketing a much-needed $1.4 billion from the sale, agreed in December, of 25% in the Greenbushes mine and 49% in the Kwinana processing plant in Western Australia. read more

The company said in a filing on Monday it had on June 9 received a so-called no objection notification from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board on the internal transfer of Kwinana to Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA), provided this complies with tax regulations.

Given the Australian Taxation Office may need a long time to decide whether the transfer is exempt from capital gains tax, however, Tianqi and Perth-based IGO - which is taking 49% in TLEA - have signed a tax-sharing agreement that will allow them to complete their transaction by June 30, Tianqi said.

Under the agreement, IGO will shoulder 49% of any tax bill up to a stipulated maximum amount, Tianqi said, without giving a value.

Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 4:06 PM UTCTraders beef up U.S. renewable fuel teams as demand soars

Commodity merchants and investment firms such as Citadel, Gunvor (GGL.UL) and Trafigura (TRAFGF.UL) are bolstering U.S. teams that specialize in trading renewable fuels as demand soars, according to people familiar with the matter.

EnergyFinal Exxon AGM tally lifts ex-MetLife chairman to board
EnergyChina launches crude oil options open to foreign traders
EnergyGulf states will take at least 10 years to end oil dependence - Moody's
EnergyJapan pledges $10 bln financial support for Asia's energy transition