A worker walks past coal piles at a coal coking plant in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, China January 31, 2018. REUTERS/William Hong/File Photo

BEIJING, Oct 8 (Reuters) - China's top coal producing province of Shanxi told 98 mines to raise coal output capacity by 55.3 million tonnes annually, according to a document confirmed by a government official and reviewed by Reuters on Friday.

These mines are expected to add 8 million tonnes of coal output between October and December, according to the document.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.