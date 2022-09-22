Chinese oil giants join forces with SAIC, CATL in swappable battery jv - CNPC

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 22 (Reuters) - China's top oil and gas producer PetroChina has joined leading auto group SAIC Motor Corp. (600104.SS) and battery firm CATL (300750.SZ) in setting up a joint venture to supply swappable batteries for electric vehicles, parent company CNPC said on Thursday.

CNPC did not provide the details of stakeholding but official business registration portal www.qcc.com shows that the new venture, Shanghai Jieneng Smart Power New Energy Technology Co Ltd, is 37.5% owned by SAIC Motor while PetroChina and CATL each hold 12.5% in the venture. Second-largest oil and gas major Sinopec owns 25%.

With its business focusing on leasing power batteries, the Shanghai-based firm will also research swappable battery technology as well as provide big data services, CNPC said.

China's state energy giants are expanding their investment in low-carbon businesses including renewables, hydrogen and electric mobility as part of the country's goal to be carbon neutral by 2060. read more

CNPC aims to build over 1,000 charging stations by 2025 in China, having built 203 so far, the company said.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information (MIIT), a major supporter of battery swapping, aims to have more than 100,000 battery-swappable vehicles and more than 1,000 swap stations by 2023. read more

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Mark Porter

