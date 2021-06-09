Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Citgo expects refinery utilization rate to continue rising in 2nd qtr -CEO

Citgo Petroleum refinery is pictured in Sulphur, Louisiana, U.S., June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

U.S. refining company Citgo Petroleum expects to continue increasing its refinery utilization rates after weather events hit its facilities last year and in the first quarter, Chief Executive Carlos Jorda said on Wednesday.

Citgo's utilization rate rose in March for an average of 83% in the first three months of the year, a quarter when a winter storm that severely affected refiners in the U.S. Gulf Coast contributed to the company's net loss of $180 million, the firm said last month.

