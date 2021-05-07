Skip to main content

EnergyCitgo Petroleum posts fourth quarter net loss of $255 million

PDVSA's U.S. unit Citgo Petroleum refinery is pictured in Sulphur, Louisiana, U.S., June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Eighth-largest U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp on Friday reported a $255 million fourth quarter loss as slack demand for fuel and higher costs crushed margins last year.

Citgo reported a full year loss of $667 million, compared with a profit of $246 million in the prior year, the U.S. subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-held oil firm PDVSA said.

Most U.S. refining companies in 2020 suffered deep losses and four facilities halted operations as the COVID-19 pandemic sharply cut fuel demand and sales. Average U.S. gasoline consumption fell 13% last year with gasoline and diesel prices hitting a four-year low, according to government figures.

Citgo's refinery throughput was 638,000 barrels per day (bpd) last year, compared with 800,000 bpd the prior year.

