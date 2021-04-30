Clorox Co (CLX.N) cut its full-year earnings per share forecast on Friday and also expects a drop in gross margins for the year, citing higher manufacturing, commodity and logistics costs.

The company projected diluted earnings per share of $5.94 to 6.14 per share, compared with $8.05 to $8.25 per share earlier.

Net sales for the three months ended March 31 were flat at $1.78 billion, missing the $1.87 billion analysts on average had expected, according to Refinitiv data.

Clorox blamed lower shipments and tough comparables against the same period last year, when sales rose in double-digits due to pantry stocking at the start of the pandemic.

Shares fell 6% in premarket trading.

