Coal miner TerraCom secures debt refinancing after delay

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner TerraCom (TER.AX) said on Friday it has secured refinancing for its debt with existing bondholders after a potential financier fell through.

The thermal coal miner, which had delayed the refinancing deadline four times, said the Euroclear Bond will mature on Dec. 31, 2022, at a fixed interest rate of 12.5% per annum.

Shares of TerraCom hit over a nine-month high, rising as much as 21.2% to 0.200 Australian cents.

Queensland-based Terracom currently has an outstanding loan of $294 million that was initially due in April 2021, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The announcement comes just a day after the company appointed Megan Etecell as its interim chief financial officer.

The delayed repayment illustrates the difficulties of refinancing thermal coal operations, even as coal prices hit record highs, as banks and insurers face pressure over funding fossil fuel projects due to climate change concerns.

In April, the company said that a loan structure was being considered at terms of between five and seven years, and interest rates of less than 10%.

