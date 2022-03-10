Coal prices likely to cross $500 per tonne in 2022, Rystad Energy says

A pile of anthracite coal at Superior Coal Preparation Plant in Hegins, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dane Rhys/File Photo

March 10 (Reuters) - Coal prices could cross $500 per tonne in 2022, underpinned by soaring gas prices which may lead European countries to turn to coal, Rystad Energy said on Thursday.

European Union leaders gathered on Thursday to forge a joint response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with differing views on how far to go with economic sanctions, how quickly to cut Russian energy imports and whether or not to let Ukraine join their bloc swiftly. read more

"If sanctions on coal trade with Russia eventuate or there is a physical disruption to Russian rail/port transportation, then the sky's the limit (for coal prices)," Rystad Energy said.

The threat of additional demand and lack of available supply is moving the market, it added.

Russia provides the EU with more than 40% of its natural gas, more than a quarter of its oil imports and almost half of its coal. read more

Adding to supply concerns, Australia declared a national emergency on Wednesday in response to devastating floods along its east coast which affected coal producing regions of the country. read more

These weather-related disruptions reduced total exports in the first two months of 2022 from Port Kembla Coal Terminal by 15% compared to the same period last year, said Plamen Natzkoff, senior trade expert at VesselsValue.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham

