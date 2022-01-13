Colombia coal miner Drummond saw exports rise 6% in 2021
BOGOTA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Colombian coal miner Drummond (DRMND.UL) saw exports of the fossil fuel rise 6% in 2021 on the previous year, when the company faced difficulties amid the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The mining company saw coal exports rise to 31. 5 million tonnes in 2021, up from 29.7 million tonnes in the previous year, the company said.
Colombia is a major global exporter of coal, which represents an important source of income for the Andean country.
In 2020, coal production fell 40% to 49.5 million tonnes amid the spread of the pandemic and a 91-day strike at a major mine in the north of the country.
Colombia's government has not yet reported 2021 production figures but previously forecast coal output for last year would finish 10% higher than in 2020.
In 2021 Drummond's operations generated $368.2 million in royalties for Colombia, as well as $238 million in taxes, fees and contributions, the company said.
