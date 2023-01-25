Colombia's Ecopetrol reduces refinery output amid road blocks

Companies Ecopetrol SA Follow















BOGOTA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Wednesday it would reduce output from its Barrancabermeja refinery beginning on Thursday because of road blockades that had also affected production at oil fields.

The blockades were being held by farmers protesting for better security and roads, among other things, at various locations in the Magdalena Medio region, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

"The most delicate situation is taking place at the Barrancabermeja refinery, which will be obliged to reduce its load from tomorrow, Thursday, January 26, from 230,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 210,000 bpd because of the impossibility of moving heavy products like asphalt and heavy fuel oil via road, which limits storage capacity," Ecopetrol said in a statement.

If blockades persisted, the refinery would need to further reduce its processing capacity to 180,000 bpd, the company said in its statement. That could affect supply of fuel from the refinery, it added.

The protests were also affecting work at oil fields in the region, Ecopetrol said, where maintenance work was being prioritized because of difficulties in transporting personnel and supplies.

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Bradley Perrett











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.