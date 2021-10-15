Colombia's Ecopetrol reports attack on oil pipeline

View of the oil refinery Ecopetrol in Barrancabermeja, Colombia, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

BOGOTA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol on Friday reported an attack against a pipeline used to transport crude from the La Cira Infantas oil field to the Andean country's most important refinery, located in the city of Barrancabermeja.

The attack resulted in an oil spill which affected surrounding vegetation and soils, an Ecopetrol (ECO.CN) spokesman told Reuters, adding that a fire which broke out was brought under control.

"Ecopetrol rejects violent actions committed by third parties against the pipeline," the company said in a statement. It did not provide exact details of the attack.

Attacks against oil pipelines and other infrastructure in Colombia are common, with 28 such incidents recorded through September of this year. In 2020, Ecopetrol recorded 51 oil infrastructure attacks.

The company did not make clear who carried out the attacks, but pipelines and oil infrastructure have long been targets for armed groups like the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels.

The La Cira Infantas oil field produces around 30,000 barrels of crude per day. Production was not stopped at any of the wells following the attack, the spokesman said.

Ecopetrol, Colombia's largest company, owns 52% of the field, while the remaining 48% belongs to SierraCol Energy.

Reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Paul Simao

